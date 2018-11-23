Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Commerce Bancshares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Impressive loans and deposit balances, higher interest rates and efforts to grow fee income will continue supporting revenue growth. Also, lower tax rates and easing of regulations will likely provide support to some extent. Further, its steady capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position. However, continuously rising operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a major concern as it might hamper financials.”

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $331.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $60,101.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $149,741.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,637.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $3,917,540. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.