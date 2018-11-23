Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXE. ValuEngine raised Bellatrix Exploration from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.05.

NYSE BXE opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

