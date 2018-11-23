Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of FFIN opened at $64.21 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.