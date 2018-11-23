Zacks: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.64 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners’ rating score has improved by 34.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $48.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,321,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,648,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $80,101,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $78,896,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,743,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

