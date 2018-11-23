Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. BankFinancial reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFIN. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

BFIN stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

