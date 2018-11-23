Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

PSTI opened at $1.07 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 669,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

