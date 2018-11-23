Zacks: Analysts Expect Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Permianville Royalty Trust.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0379 dividend. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.

