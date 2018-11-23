Zacks: Analysts Expect Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Permianville Royalty Trust.
Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.41.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.