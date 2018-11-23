Yangarra Resources (YGR) Trading Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) fell 10.4% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$6.75. The stock traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. 160,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 255,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

In other news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.43 per share, with a total value of C$44,300.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$205,275.00. Insiders bought 167,230 shares of company stock worth $655,881 in the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

