WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WNS to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 599.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. WNS has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $54.38.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

