Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,638,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 1,669,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 1,352,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after buying an additional 878,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

