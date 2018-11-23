WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,526 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 469.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

