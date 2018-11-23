WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,557 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,545,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after buying an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $885,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 3,340 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,543 shares in the company, valued at $57,404,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $749,989.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,757,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,133 shares of company stock worth $2,521,615. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE PFGC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

