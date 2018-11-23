Winslow Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Booking worth $224,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 679,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,752.45. 37,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,690.34 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,240.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

