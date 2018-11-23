Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $344.25 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Northrop Grumman worth $344,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 777,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.65.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $251.66 and a 1-year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,592,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,715 shares of company stock worth $11,192,664 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

