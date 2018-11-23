Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.06. 3,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,374. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

