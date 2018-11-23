Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stake Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340,711 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 7.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Williams Companies worth $571,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 764.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 360,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

