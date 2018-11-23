Whitecap Resources (WCP) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.90.

WCP stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.38%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, insider David Michael Mombourquette purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,737 shares of company stock worth $467,398.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

