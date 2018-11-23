Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,283 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,247,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,221,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 48,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,366. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

