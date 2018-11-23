Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,026 Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,226. Veoneer Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Veoneer news, CEO Jan Carlson purchased 50,000 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $2,532,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

