Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Welltower by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

WELL opened at $69.51 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

