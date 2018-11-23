Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,100 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.69% of NV5 Global worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 50.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 60,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on NV5 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,100 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-6100-shares-of-nv5-global-inc-nvee.html.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.