Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,102,000 after acquiring an additional 562,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,359,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 823,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

