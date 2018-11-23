Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Viacom were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 156.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $44,569,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 41.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 420.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 784,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 633,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VIAB opened at $31.75 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. B. Riley raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.
Viacom Company Profile
Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.
