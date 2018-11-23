VF Corp (VFC) Stake Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,005,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in VF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,768.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

