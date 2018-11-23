Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,752.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 23,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $312,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $925,153. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 58.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 194,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 305,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

