Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.85 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

