Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,874,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-stake-boosted-by-bridgeworth-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.