ValuEngine Upgrades SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Hold

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.69. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 23.37%. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 149.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

