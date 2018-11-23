ValuEngine Lowers EnPro Industries (NPO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,098,000 after purchasing an additional 114,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 126,325 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 607,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

