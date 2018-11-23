ValuEngine Lowers Citizens (CIA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

