USA Technologies (USAT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,726. The company has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.93. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in USA Technologies by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in USA Technologies by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

