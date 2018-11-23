Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Set at $58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Nomura lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.41.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,535,000 after buying an additional 3,794,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,226,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

