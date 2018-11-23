Uranium Energy (UEC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 982,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,133,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 290,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $9,318,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,731,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 229,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 104.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 459,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 182.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 856,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 553,354 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

