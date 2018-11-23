Universal Logistics (ULH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

ULH stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $684.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

