Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $180,476.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00128864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00191378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.03 or 0.09132166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009264 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,311,719 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.