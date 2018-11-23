Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 23,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 32.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 569,658 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Umpqua by 19.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.