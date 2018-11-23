UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.46% of UGI worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,289,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $171,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $4,979,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,372.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,341 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $56.72 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

