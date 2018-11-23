Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/twin-tree-management-lp-takes-position-in-stmicroelectronics-nv-stm.html.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.