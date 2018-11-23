Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. 771,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,143,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 135.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

