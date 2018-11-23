Tokenbox Hits Market Cap of $479,650.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Tokenbox has a market cap of $479,650.00 and approximately $3,134.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00128019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00193171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.08959094 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

