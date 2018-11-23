Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 436.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 171,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,847. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

