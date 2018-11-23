THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Get THL Credit Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLF. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 1,925.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.56” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/thl-credit-senior-loan-fund-tslf-sets-new-52-week-low-at-15-56.html.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)

There is no company description available for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.