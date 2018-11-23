THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.56

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLF. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 1,925.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000.
About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)
