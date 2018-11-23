The Sage Group’s (SGE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of The Sage Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays cut shares of The Sage Group to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 638.69 ($8.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON:SGE traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 576.40 ($7.53). The company had a trading volume of 2,797,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.85 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Donald H. Brydon bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.