The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.31. 1,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,665. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

