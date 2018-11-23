Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,159,000 after acquiring an additional 377,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after acquiring an additional 319,360 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.73. 6,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

