Tesla Inc (TSLA) Receives $326.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.71. 64,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,606. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $114,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $122,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 156.0% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tesla by 120.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

