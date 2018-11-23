Terreno Realty (TRNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 378,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 82,359 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 792,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.