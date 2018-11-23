Telenav Inc (TNAV) SVP Buys $44,300.00 in Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,236.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal acquired 10,951 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $50,265.09.

Shares of TNAV stock remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,812. Telenav Inc has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Telenav had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 163.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 11.0% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

