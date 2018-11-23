Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.86 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,638 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $27,725,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,349,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,402,000 after buying an additional 472,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $16,387,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $38.03 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

