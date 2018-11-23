Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy GP makes up about 3.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 244.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEGP opened at $22.16 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

